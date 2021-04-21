Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OCGN stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 2,549,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,999,145. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.56. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

