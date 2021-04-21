Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Sells 5,512 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

