Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $153,829.39 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.71, for a total value of $153,829.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,082.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48.

On Monday, March 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $245,820.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $146.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

