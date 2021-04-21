Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $228,033.36 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gap alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.