Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells 14,779 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Workday stock opened at $249.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.22 and its 200 day moving average is $237.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $488,141,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.