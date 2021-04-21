Insight Folios Inc Acquires 1,550 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after buying an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,818,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. 3,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

