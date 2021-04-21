Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 108,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

