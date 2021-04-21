Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $6.34 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Insights Network has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $27,852.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,759,417 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

