Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 208,919 Shares

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00.

Shares of INSE opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. On average, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.