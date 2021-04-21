Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 208,919 Shares

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 8th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $185,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $152,000.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $160,125.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $212,750.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $36,360.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $860,710.00.
- On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00.
Shares of INSE opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $11.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.
