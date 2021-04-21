INT (INT) Price Tops $0.0274 on Top Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. INT has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $4.13 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00066392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00093350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.04 or 0.00632804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00047979 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

