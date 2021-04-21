Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.2% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,810 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 416,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 16,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

