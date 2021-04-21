Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,151. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,531,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at $620,339,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $771,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,745 shares of company stock worth $85,544,095. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

