International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 165.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,232,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $257.76 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.87 and a 1-year high of $261.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.