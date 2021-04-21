International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 56,600 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at $147,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $754.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGBD. Citigroup raised their target price on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

