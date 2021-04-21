International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

