International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,860 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13,705.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 350,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 347,842 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

