International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 247,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

