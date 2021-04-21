International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

