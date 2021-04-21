International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 71.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,753 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

