International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

