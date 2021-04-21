International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading Up 3.7%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 3,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 224,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $516.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

