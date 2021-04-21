Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $64.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $875.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $488.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.89.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $1,161,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.