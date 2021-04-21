Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Decreased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.83 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

