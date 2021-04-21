Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period.

PSCE opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

