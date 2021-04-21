ION 24 Hour Volume Hits $698.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $402,454.91 and $698.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00312660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006313 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,571,603 coins and its circulating supply is 13,671,603 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

