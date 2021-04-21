Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.45.

IONS stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,830 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,994,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

