IQ.cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $86,182.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $390,520.95 and approximately $86,182.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00064505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00275846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $535.83 or 0.00972466 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.62 or 0.00668989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,119.77 or 1.00035243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.