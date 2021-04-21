IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Buys £26,500 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($34,622.42).

IQG opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51. The stock has a market cap of £61.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.65. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.50).

About IQGeo Group

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

