IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to announce $9.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.53 million and the highest is $10.30 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $9.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $50.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.09 million to $53.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.71 million, with estimates ranging from $58.41 million to $63.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.