Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two lead pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been drivingsales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

IRWD opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 505,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $4,646,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $348,164.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

