iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAGG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IAGG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. 108,613 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.13 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.