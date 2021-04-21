iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,295,877 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

