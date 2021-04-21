iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Decreased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.19. 2,826,397 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

