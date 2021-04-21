iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Holdings Trimmed by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,729,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

