iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. 769,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,672,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

