iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 715,912 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

