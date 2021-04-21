iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,216. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.50.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

