iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

MUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.13 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

