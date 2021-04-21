iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Raised by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 152.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

IJS stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.81.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

