iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721,461 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

BATS:ITB opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.08.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

