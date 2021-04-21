J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
