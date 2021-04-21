J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.19.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $168.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $95.30 and a twelve month high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

