Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $436.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.00 million to $442.22 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.85. The stock had a trading volume of 719,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.75. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after buying an additional 120,130 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 416,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 26,790 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

