James Gerard Griffin Sells 52,637 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $557,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 632,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $313,086.60.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $519,997.17.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

