JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $98.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.
JD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.
NASDAQ:JD opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
