JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $98.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HSBC from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. JD.com has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.