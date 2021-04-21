Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €67.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.46 ($71.13).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €59.25 ($69.71) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.74. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.