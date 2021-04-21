Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FLT stock opened at $284.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.27 and a 200-day moving average of $265.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $295.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

