Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.