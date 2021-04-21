Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atlassian in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $226.34 on Monday. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.05, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.