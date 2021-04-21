Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Société Générale Société anonyme’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme in a report released on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

