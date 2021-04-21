JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $6.96. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 64,772 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.
In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,824 shares of company stock valued at $343,874. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
