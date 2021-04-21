JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $6.96. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 64,772 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 56,824 shares of company stock valued at $343,874. Corporate insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

